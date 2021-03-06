The Pittsburgh Courier chronicled history of Black Americans

PITTSBURGH (AP) — As a teenager, Robert Lee Vann plowed fields with an ox under the scorching North Carolina sun. But he didn’t plant seeds of justice until he came north for an education. After earning bachelor’s and law degrees at the University of Pittsburgh, the young attorney began writing in 1910 for a weekly newspaper called The Pittsburgh Courier. For more than 40 years, the Courier’s crusades laid the groundwork for the civil rights movement and for a time, it had 350,000 readers in the U.S. and overseas. Its journalists advocated for fairer hiring practices, better housing and health care and the integration of workplaces, including the military and sports