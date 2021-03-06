The Shop, Parade bagpipe performer react to cancellation of parade day

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- In any other year, Parade Day in Downtown Binghamton would be wrapping up after thousands of people flocked to the city to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

The pandemic has put a major strain on local restaurants, and the city's cancelation of the annual Parade Day is just another one on the list.

Two local organizations, among many, have been affected by the parade's cancelation; those who perform in the parade, and those businesses that take over the festivities once the parade has ended.

Ken Roe, a bagpiper whose band typically performs during the St. Patrick's Day parade here in Binghamton says the day is a sign that winter is coming to an end.

Roe told 12 News today doesn't feel the way it should, saying, "It's just weird. you wake up knowing it was Parade Day, and now you're like, 'what am I going to do with my day?'. But it is what it is, what can we do?"

The day also provides a financial boost to the local businesses.

Among those businesses affected by the pandemic, The Shop in Binghamton is one that has been navigating the changes and cancellations of those big events.

The owner of The Shoppe, Eugenie Zinda says today is not the same without a full restaurant.

"The clinking of the ceramics and the espresso machine going...popping of champagne for mimosas and people talking and laughing. So much energy, we miss it so much and we cannot wait until that happens again," Zinda said.

She says with so many events canceled over the past year, The Shop has operated on a smaller revenue than from previous years.