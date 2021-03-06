Tioga County A.S.A.P marks Black Balloon Day for those lost to overdose

TIOGA COUNTY (WBNG) -- Saturday many in Tioga County are marking Black Balloon Day to remember and celebrate the lives lost to overdose.

Tioga Counties Allies in Substance Abuse Prevention spent the day handing out black balloons, yard signs, and offering free training on how to administer NARCAN.

Businesses throughout the county displayed the balloons by their doors in support of those who have lost loved ones to overdose.

They are reminding everyone of the importance of community support in the fight against overdoses, using the hashtag "Stronger Together."

