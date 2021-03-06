Tioga County Career Center to host virtual job fair Wed. through Fri.

TIOGA COUNTY (WBNG) -- Staff at the Tioga County Career Center are preparing for their annual job fair, moved online for 2021.

The job fair will be taking place online this Wednesday, Mar. 10 and will be open and available until Mar. 12 with more than 50 employers signed up to greet prospective employees.

Even as this year's job fair is online, it will be an interactive event. The job fair will feature virtual booths where you can speak directly with potential employees.

Sessions to talk with an employer live will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wendesay.

You will also be able to browse companies, specific jobs, and will also be able to submit your resume for review.

The career center says if you are in need of assistance for the job fair, including computer or resume assistance, call (607) 687-8483 to set up an appointment.

Click here to register for the job fair.

For more information call the Tioga County Career Center at the number listed above or at (607) 687-8504.

The job fair will close in its online format on Mar. 12 at 11:30 p.m.