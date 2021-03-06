US gives hope to previously denied asylum seekers in camp

MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a camp at the U.S.-Mexico border, some asylum seekers were told by officials that the U.S. government would reopen their cases and they would eventually be able to enter the U.S. to wait out the asylum process. The new opening for people previously denied came as Mexican authorities worked to close the improvised camp along the banks of the Rio Grande that has housed thousands of asylum seekers over the more than two years it existed. Last month, the Biden administration began processing asylum seekers who had been forced to wait out the long process from Mexico during the administration of former President Donald Trump.