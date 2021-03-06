Villanova holds off Stony Brook 16-13 in Colonial opener

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Daniel Smith passed for 237 yards with a 49-yard touchdown to Rayjoun Pringle, and Villanova held off a second-half push from Stony Brook, recovering an onside kick to eke out a 16-13 win. The Wildcats jumped out to a 13-0 lead by halftime in the opener of the Colonial Athletic Association six-game spring season, but the difference was a Cole Bunce 38-yard field goal. The Seawolves’ Anthony Del Negro blocked a punt late in the fourth quarter, recovered by Oniel Stanbury at the 13, and four plays later Jaden Cook scored from the 2. The onside kick was recovered by Villanova’s Christian Benford.