Arctic cold tonight

TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies. Low of 6 (4-11). Winds light and variable.



MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Seasonable temperatures after a chilly start. High of 39 (35-42). Winds out of the west at 3-8 mph.



MONDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. A stray showers is possible late 10%. Low of 30 (26-32). Winds out of the west, southwest at 5-10 mph.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

With clear skies and calm winds will lead to efficient radiational cooling tonight allowing temperatures to drop into the single digits by Monday morning. Thankfully, temperatures rebound nicely to near 40 degrees by the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.



Yet, it only gets better from there. A ridge will be building on the east coasting causing milder temperatures to filter into the region. By mid week, the Southern Tier will be observing temperatures 10-20 degrees above average.