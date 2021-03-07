At Dubai airport, travelers’ eyes become their passports

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai’s airport, the world’s busiest for international travel, has introduced an iris-scanner that verifies one’s identity and eliminates the need for any human interaction when entering or leaving the country. It’s the latest artificial intelligence program the United Arab Emirates has launched amid the surging coronavirus pandemic, technology the government promotes as helping to stem the spread of the virus. But the efforts also have renewed questions about mass surveillance in the federation of seven sheikhdoms, which experts believe has among the highest per capita concentrations of surveillance cameras in the world. On Sunday, travelers stepped up to the iris scanner and breezed through passport control within seconds.