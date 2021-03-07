Skip to Content

At least 20 dead, 600 wounded in Equatorial Guinea blasts

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) --Equatorial Guinea authorities say a series of explosions at a military barracks in Equatorial Guinea killed at least 20 people and wounded at least 600 others.

President Teodoro Obiang Nguema said in a statement that the explosion was due to the "negligent handling of dynamite" in the military barracks located in the neighborhood of Mondong Nkuantoma in Bata.

The defense ministry released a statement late Sunday saying that a fire in a weapons depot in the barracks caused the explosion of high-caliber ammunition.

It said the provisional toll was 20 dead and 600 injured, adding that the cause of the explosions will be fully investigated.

Associated Press

