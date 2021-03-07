B-Devils fall to Bears in OT

HERSHEY, PA (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Devils picked up a point in an overtime loss against the Hershey Bears Sunday afternoon.

The Bears had the lead 2-0 going into the second period.

On a power play, Danick Martel tipped the puck up and over the shoulder of the Bears' goaltender to help the B-Devils cut the lead in half.

In the third period, Ben Street scored his fourth goal of the year to tie the game, 2-2.

The Bears regained the lead 3-2 with Garrett Pilon sending a wrist shot through traffic into the net.

With 33 seconds left in regulation, on a loose puck, Marian Studenic tied the game sending it into overtime.

Hershey sealed the win in overtime with Martin Fehervary getting it past Evan Cormier from the hash marks for a 4-3 victory.

Final score:

B-Devils - 3 (2-5-2-1), Bears - 4 (7-2-2-0) (OT)

The Binghamton Devils host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms Wednesday at 7 p.m.