China tells Biden to reverse ‘dangerous practice’ on Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — China’s foreign minister has warned the Biden administration to roll back former President Donald Trump’s “dangerous practice” of showing support for Taiwan, the island democracy Beijing claims as its own territory. Wang Yi said at a news conference the Chinese claim to Taiwan, which split with the mainland in 1949, is an “insurmountable red line.” The United States has no official relations with Taiwan’s democratically elected government but extensive informal ties. Trump, who left office in January, irked Beijing by sending Cabinet officials to visit Taiwan in a show of support.