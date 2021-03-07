County mobile rapid testing site for COVID-19 remains at Health Department

BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced today that the mobile rapid testing site for the county will be remaining at the health department for another week.

The site will be available from Monday, Mar. 8 until Mar.12.

Appointments will be available from 1 P.M. to 7 P.M. daily at the Broome County Health Department, located at 225 Front St. in Binghamton.

You can make an appointment from 1 to 7 p.m. by calling 211 or registering online by clicking here.