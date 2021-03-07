Greene PTO raises funds through barbecue

GREENE (WBNG) -- The Greene PTO and The Smoke Out BBQ came together today to host a fundraiser for their local schools.

The chicken BBQ event ran from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and featured food from the Smoke Out BBQ.

Owner of The Smoke Out BBQ Patrick McKay says he likes to host events that help the community. McKay says that even during a pandemic, it is important to do more for others.

"When times are hard, the best thing you can do is be one with your community and hope that you can lift each other up," McKay said.

The event was held at the Great American Food Store in Greene.