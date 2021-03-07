Harry, Meghan to delve into tough royal split with Oprah

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Harry and his wife Meghan expect to reveal more about their very difficult task of separating from royal life. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have a sit-down interview Sunday with Oprah Winfrey about the couple’s split from royal life being “unbelievably tough.” The interview special is scheduled to air on CBS and the following day in Britain. In a clip, Harry invoked the memory of his late mother, Princess Diana, who had to find her way alone after her divorce from Prince Charles.