Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — David Duke made a tiebreaking tip-in with 2.8 seconds left and Providence held on after blowing a 20-point lead to beat No. 10 Villanova 54-52. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had an open look at a 3-pointer after a long inbounds pass but the shot hit the front of the rim, and the buzzer sounded before Jermaine Samuels tipped it in. Already without point guard Collin Gillespie, who tore his MCL on Wednesday, the Big East champion Wildcats lost backup Justin Moore to an ankle injury in the first half. Duke and Nate Watson scored 20 points apiece.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jared McCann beat Brian Elliott with less than 10 minutes to go and the Pittsburgh Penguins held on to beat Philadelphia 4-3. The Penguins took two of three from the Flyers during Philadelphia’s extended stay in Pittsburgh. Zach Aston-Reese, Bryan Rust and Evgeni Malkin also scored for Pittsburgh. Tristan Jarry finished with 19 saves as the Penguins pulled back into a tie with the Flyers in the cramped East Division. Travis Konecny, Kevin Hayes and Shayne Gostisbehere scored for the Flyers. Elliott made 23 stops but couldn’t beat Pittsburgh for the second time in three days.

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Daniel Smith passed for 237 yards with a 49-yard touchdown to Rayjoun Pringle, and Villanova held off a second-half push from Stony Brook, recovering an onside kick to eke out a 16-13 win. The Wildcats jumped out to a 13-0 lead by halftime in the opener of the Colonial Athletic Association six-game spring season, but the difference was a Cole Bunce 38-yard field goal. The Seawolves’ Anthony Del Negro blocked a punt late in the fourth quarter, recovered by Oniel Stanbury at the 13, and four plays later Jaden Cook scored from the 2. The onside kick was recovered by Villanova’s Christian Benford.

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Al-Amir Dawes scored a season-high 21 points, knocking down five 3-pointers, and Clemson defeated Pitt 77-62 to end the regular season. The Tigers pulled away early in the second half when Nick Honor drained a 3-pointer to start a 9-0 run, expanding Clemson’s lead from 43-41 to 52-41 in 97 seconds. Another 3-pointer by Hunter Tyson put Clemson up 57-46 at the 12:14 mark and it remained in double digits the rest of the away. Tyson scored 16 points and Aamir Simms 12 with five assists. Justin Champagnie led Pitt with 13 points, scoring 10 in the last 9:31 of the game.

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Madison Siegrist scored 10 of her 30 points in overtime to lead Villanova to a 78-72 win over No. 25 DePaul and into the Big East tournament semifinals for the first time since 2015. Fifth-seeded Villanova now has the daunting task of taking on top-ranked Connecticut in a Sunday matchup. Villanova’s Brianna Herlihy finished with 19 points, including the final go-ahead basket in overtime, and Sarah Mortensen 13 for the Wildcats. Deja Church scored 19 points and Sonya Morris, back after missing the Blue Demons’ previous game, added 16 with nine rebounds.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Chloe Bibby had 15 points and nine rebounds, and No. 8 Maryland clinched the Big Ten regular-season championship with an 88-61 victory over Penn State. The Terrapins have won the title in six of their seven years in the conference. Maryland was outright champions in 2015, 2016 and 2019, with shared titles in 2017 and 2020. Ohio State won the title in 2018. Diamond Miller had 14 points for the Terrapins, who earned their 10th straight win.