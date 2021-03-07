Homicide trial ordered in young Amish woman’s disappearance

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — A man has been ordered to stand trial on a homicide charge in the disappearance of a young Amish woman in Pennsylvania last summer. LNP newspaper reports that a Lancaster County judge ruled Friday that prosecutors had presented sufficient evidence for the trial of 34-year-old Justo Smoker of Paradise in the disappearance of 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos, who was last seen walking home from church June 21 in the Bird-in-Hand area. Prosecutors say no sign of her has been found since, and friends and family report that Stoltzfoos was happy with her life and had never expressed any desire to leave.