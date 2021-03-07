Iranian-British national ends 5-year sentence in spy case

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The lawyer of an Iranian-British national detained in Iran on widely refuted spying charges has told The Associated Press that she has finished her five-year sentence, although it remains unclear whether she can leave the country. Iran’s semiofficial ISNA news agency says that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been summoned to court again on March 13. Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 42, was sentenced to five years in jail after being convicted of espionage and plotting to overthrow the state, charges that have been vigorously denied by her supporters and rights groups. Lawyer Hodjat Kermani told The Associated Press that “The situation of her leaving the country is not clear yet.”