Mamukelashvili, Robinson-Earl unanimous All-Big East picks

NEW YORK (AP) — Seton Hall forward Sandro Mamukelashvili and Villanova forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl were unanimous selections to the All Big East Conference basketball team. The league announced the team Sunday based on a vote of the coaches. They were not allowed to vote for their own players. The other four first-team members are James Bouknight of Connecticut, Marcus Zegarowski of Creighton, Julian Champagnie of St. John’s, and Collin Gillespie of Villanova, which won the regular-season title. One of the six will be the conference’s player of the year. The award will be announced Wednesday along with coach of the year, freshman of the year and scholar-athlete. The league’s tournament is scheduled to start Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.