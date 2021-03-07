Mercy House celebrates 5th anniversary

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Mercy House of the Southern Tier is celebrating its 5th anniversary this week.

Executive Director Linda Cerra said they have had 581 residents since opening and hopes to help more for years to come.

Cerra said the work that the Mercy House does is not a job for those who work there, rather it's a part of the lives of the staff and hundreds of volunteers that have given their time to caring for people.

"You hear the staff and they say this is a calling," she said.

Cerra says while Mercy House is a place for people with terminal illnesses, it's not a sad place. She's grateful for the efforts of staff and volunteers to make it a fun place where people can spend time with family.

To learn more about the Mercy House of the Southern Tier, click here.