Movie-goers return to theaters across the Southern Tier

VESTAL (WBNG) -- With restrictions on movie theaters loosened and New York state movie theaters allowed to reopen at half capacity, people were able to return to watching films on the big screen this weekend.

The AMC in Vestal was accepting people while following the state's restrictions which limit capacity to 25% and 50 people per auditorium.

Larry Morse, a Broome County resident at the theater today said he's tired of watching movies at home and is excited to get back into the theater.

"Netflix is cool but after awhile it gets boring, so why not go out to the movies and enjoy the big screen," he said.

For more information on the Vestal AMC showtimes and features, click here.