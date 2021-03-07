No. 1 UConn beats Villanova 84-39 in Big East semifinal

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Christyn Williams scored 26 points and top-ranked UConn used a stifling defense to overwhelm Villanova 84-39 Sunday in the semifinals of the Big East Tournament. Paige Bueckers had 18 points and eight assists and Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 13 points and seven rebounds for the Huskies (23-1). The Huskies will play for their 19th Big East title in their first year back in the league after spending seven seasons dominating the American Athletic Conference. Sarah Mortensen had 15 points to lead Villanova (15-6). Maddy Siegrist, the Big East’s leading scorer, put up her team’s first points on a 3-point play, but was held scoreless the rest of the game.