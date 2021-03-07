North Macedonia gets first batch of Russia vaccine Sputnik V

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia has received the first batch of 3,000 doses of Russian vaccine Sputnik V from a total order of 200,000 in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Health Minister Venko Filipce said Sunday that the Russian vaccine is aimed at people over the age of 65. Inoculation is expected to start from the middle of next week. North Macedonia began administering vaccinations against the coronavirus three weeks ago from a first batch of 4,680 doses of Pfizer vaccines donated by neighboring Serbia.