Ovechkin, Capitals beat Flyers 3-1 in fans’ return in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alex Ovechkin, Dmitry Orlov and Nick Jensen scored to lead the Washington Capitals to a 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. T.J. Oshie had two assists and Ilya Samsonov stopped 36 shots for the Capitals, who have won eight of 11. Washington was without forward Tom Wilson, who served the first game of a seven-game suspension for Friday’s hit on Boston defenseman Brandon Carlo. Joel Farabee scored for Philadelphia, which lost its second straight and finished 3-3 during a grueling nine-day, six-game stretch. The Flyers welcomed back about 3,000 fans to their home arena for the first time since last March 10. Their early eager cheers turned into disappointing boos at the end.