BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have acquired right-hander Duane Underwood Jr. in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. The 26-year-old Underwood went 1-0 with a 5.66 ERA in 17 games with Chicago during the pandemic-shortened season. He was designated for assignment on Tuesday. The Cubs received minor league first baseman Shendrik Apostel in the deal.