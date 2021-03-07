Russian rights NGO disbands under ‘foreign agent’ pressure

MOSCOW (AP) — A longtime human rights organization in Russia has announced it is disbanding because of pressure from the country’s foreign agents law. The law requires organizations and individuals involved in vaguely defined political activity and who receive assistance from abroad to register as foreign agents. The law is seen as an attempt to discredit activists because of the pejorative connotation that the term “foreign agent” carries for many Russians. The organization For Human Rights said in a statement Sunday that it was disbanding, citing the inclusion of its leader, Lev Ponomarev, on the Justice Ministry’s list of foreign agents. It also said the law could subject its members to fines and imprisonment. Ponomarev, a veteran human rights activist, founded the organization in 1997.