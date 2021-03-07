Satellite photos show aftermath of strike in northern Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — Satellite images obtained and analyzed by the Associated Press show the aftermath of a suspected missile strike on an oil-loading facility used by Turkey-backed opposition forces in northern Syria. The images by Planet Labs Inc. show the strike appears to have sparked fires across a large area where oil tankers are normally parked, including char marks across the entire area where the trucks once were. Syrian opposition groups and at least one war monitor blamed Russia for the strike Friday night near the towns of Jarablus and al-Bab, near the border with Turkey. Moscow has not commented on the reports.