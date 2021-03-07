Suspect in Pennsylvania shooting found dead in New York City

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a suspect in a shooting in Allentown, Pennsylvania has been found dead in New York City. Emilary Milien Jr., of Allentown, was found shortly after 10:30 a.m. Saturday lying face down in an alleyway in Brooklyn. Police say the 30-year-old Milien was pronounced dead at the scene. The city medical examiner’s office will determine his cause of death. Police in Allentown said Milien was a suspect in a shooting there earlier Saturday. The victim in that shooting is expected to survive.