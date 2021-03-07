Vaccine site overrun after false rumors said all could come

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. (AP) — A Florida vaccination site was overwhelmed after word spread it was inoculating all adults. The federally run site in Florida City had so few takers on Saturday, it had given shots to any adult who showed up before the supply ran out. But it again was enforcing Florida’s strict eligibility rules Sunday and a police officer had to be called to calm the crowd of about 200. The site is run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency but follows Florida eligibility rules. Those limit shots to people 65 and older; teachers, police officers and firefighters 50 and older and a few other narrow categories.