HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Zach Walton scored 17 points and Camryn Winter 16 and Drexel beat Charleston 80-75 to advance to the semifinals of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament The Dragons face Northeastern on Monday. Walton finished 5-for-6 shooting from 3-point range. T.J. Bickerstaff scored 14 points and James Butler 12. Zep Jasper led Charleston with 27 points.