‘We can do big things,’ Schumer says as Senate approves aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate passage of the sweeping COVID-19 relief bill has proven to be an early test of Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s ability to deliver votes in an evenly divided Senate. Just one Democratic vote against the bill would have sunk it. The New York Democrat tells The Associated Press that Democrats have learned that they can do big things if they have unity. And he says the bill’s success gives Democrats optimism about doing more big things in the future. The $1.9 trillion measure passed Saturday on a party-line vote, with all Republicans voting against and all Democrats voting in favor. House passage is expected next week.