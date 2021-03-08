Skip to Content

After whirlwind historic visit, Pope leaving Iraq for Rome

New
1:10 am National News from the Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — Pope Francis is wrapping up a historic whirlwind tour of Iraq that sought to bring hope to the country’s marginalized Christian minority with a message of coexistence, forgiveness and peace. The pontiff and his traveling delegation were to be seen off with a farewell ceremony at the Baghdad airport from where he will depart for Rome. The four-day papal visit has covered five provinces across Iraq. People gathered in crowds to catch a glimpse of the pope wherever he went, fueling coronavirus concerns. Few wore facemasks, especially during all of Francis’ visits on Sunday in northern Iraq. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content