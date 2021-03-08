Aid group: Syrians could be displaced for years to come

BEIRUT (AP) — A prominent humanitarian organization says hundreds of thousands of Syrians face continued displacement each coming year that the conflict continues and economic conditions deteriorate. The Norwegian Refugee Council said Monday that economic deterioration and hardship are increasingly driving Syrians out of their homes, but the number of displaced will be higher if large military operations resume. The Syrian conflict, which marks 10 years later this month, has resulted in the largest displacement crisis since World War II, with an estimated 2.4 million people displaced in and outside Syria every year since the war begin in 2011, the council said.