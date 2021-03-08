Attorney General makes appointments into Cuomo sexual-harassment investigation

(WBNG) -- Monday, New York Attorney General Letitia James appointed two people to lead the investigation into accusations made by former aides that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed them.

The appointments are former Acting U.S Attorney for the Southern District of New York Joon H. Kim and employment discrimination attorney Anne L. Clark.

In a news release, James said:

“We are committed to an independent and thorough investigation of the facts. Joon H. Kim and Anne L. Clark are independent, legal experts who have decades of experience conducting investigations and fighting to uphold the rule of law. There is no question that they both have the knowledge and background necessary to lead this investigation and provide New Yorkers with the answers they deserve.”

On March 3, Cuomo apologized to the then three women who accused him of sexual harassment in his first news conference since Feb. 22. Since then, two more women accused him.

Cuomo said he would fully cooperate with the investigation into the accusation.