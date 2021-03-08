Binghamton University holds conversations on Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence on International Women’s Day

VESTAL (WBNG) -- March 8th is International Women's Day and Binghamton University held a conversation focusing on intimate partner and sexual violence.

Professor Melissa Sutherland of Decker College of Nursing and Health Sciences led a discussion that focused on research she has done about intimate personal violence while also bringing awareness and advocacy to the subject.

Sutherland says that on International Women's Day it's important to reflect and empower women, while also discussing topics and public health issues that affect women all across the globe.

"The 2021 theme for International Women's Day is #ChooseToChallenge and that's what it's all about. You need to challenge and call out gender bias and inequality. We need to speak out and celebrate all women and their achievements," said Sutherland.

Sutherland received a grant back in September from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) to continue to dive deeper into sexual and interpersonal violence.

She says the project is still in its startup phases, like finding subjects for the study, but the next step is to officially launch, which she says will hopefully take place in the next few weeks.