Broome County sees an increase in Pfizer doses this week

(WBNG) -- As the race to vaccinate Americans continues, the Broome County Health Department said it received a number of Pfizer doses this week.

The Health Department said they're in a similar situation to last week as they have received more than a thousand doses.

But this week, they said they only received doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which can only be stored at certain temperatures.

The Health Department said that not all counties have the ability to store Pfizer, so the ones that do, like Broome, are expected to receive more Pfizer doses.

As for President Biden's promise that every American adult will be able to get vaccinated by the end of May, the Health Department said they would need to continue to see an increase in supply.

"Every week we're seeing more doses that are flowing in. I think calculating it out to have by May we'd have to see a large increase. We're hopeful it happens and we're ready to ramp up our operations to 7 days a week and even expand it to other locations if we need to," said Rebecca Kaufman, Director of Broome County Health Department.

This week, the Health Department said they expect to be operating four days a week.

They add that late last week they received some Johnson and Johnson doses which will be distributed to home-bound patients in care homes.