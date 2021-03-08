Defendant in deadly warehouse fire to serve sentence at home

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Derick Almena, the master tenant of a San Francisco Bay Area warehouse that caught fire during a music event, killing 36 people, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. However, he is unlikely to spend more time in jail after a judge ordered that he serve his term under house arrest and pay restitution. Almena pleaded guilty in January to 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a plea deal with prosecutors to avoid a second trial. The Dec. 2, 2016, inferno broke out at the warehouse during an electronic music event, trapping victims on the illegally constructed second floor.