Defying pandemic, feminists in Spain decry far-right attacks

MADRID (AP) — Women in Spain are marking this year’s International Women’s Day with static protests, bicycle fun-rides and small-sized events creatively organized to prevent gatherings that could trigger a new spike of coronavirus contagion. Spain’s Constitutional Court on Monday rejected last-minute appeals by unions and women’s rights groups to hold any kind of street protest in the Spanish capital, following similar rulings by lower-level courts. The decision has enraged many who argued it was possible to raise their voice in favor of gender equality and against discrimination without endangering public health. Spain is home to a thriving feminist movement, but its unity has been shaken by a draft transgender bill.