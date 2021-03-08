EU commission “surprised” by Belgium’s travel ban extension

BRUSSELS (AP) — The EU’s executive commission says it is surprised by the decision by Belgian authorities to extend a ban on all nonessential travel as part of measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo’s government introduced the ban at the end of January, first extended it until April 1 and further prolonged it last week until April 18 to cover the next school holidays. The commission’s stance is that nonessential travel should only be discouraged, not banned. The EU’s executive arm had previously warned six member states including Belgium that their travel-limiting measures could undermine the principle of free travel within the 27-member bloc.