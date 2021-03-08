Federal relief package to provide local funding, $1,400 payments to Americans

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The American Rescue Plan passed through the Senate over the weekend, paving the way for $1,400 payments to go out to many Americans by the end of the month.

Due to the changes made by the Senate, the bill must now go to the House of Representatives for review and to be voted on. The vote is expected sometime Tuesday.

Included in the bill is funding for local governments. Broome County is set to receive $37 million. Binghamton and the Town of Union are to get around $48 million and $32 million, respectively.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said the money has been needed for months, and it will provide a major boost. "Having this infusion of funds is going to stabilize us. It's going to allow us to pay off the short term debt that we took out to get through this," he said.

Binghamton Mayor Rich David said that while the money will be good to have, smart use of it is imperative. "From my standpoint right now, it's important that this money is utilized in a responsible manner and not squandered," David said.

For a complete breakdown on the funding headed to local governments, click here.