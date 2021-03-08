Georgia Senate set to take up raft of voting legislation

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s state Senate is set to vote on a slate of legislation that would roll back voting access. Monday is the deadline that bills must generally pass out of one chamber to remain alive for the session. Senate Bill 241 would limit absentee voting to people 65 and older, those with a disability and people who will be out of town on Election Day. That would end broad no-excuse absentee voting introduced by the Republican-led legislature in 2005. The bill, which has faced some pushback even among Republicans, would also require an ID for those who are able to vote absentee, among many other changes.