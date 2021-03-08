Germany looks to AstraZeneca shot to boost vaccine rollout

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has begun ramping up the use of the coronavirus vaccine made by AstraZeneca, after authorities last week gave the green light for it to be administered to people age 65 and over. Hundreds of thousands of doses have been gathering dust in storage in recent weeks due to the restrictions on who could get the vaccine and misgivings among some of those who were eligible for it. A new vaccine center opened Monday at the disused Tempelhof airport in the heart of Berlin will administer only the AstraZeneca vaccine. Some general practitioners in the capital will also begin vaccinating people with chronic conditions this week.