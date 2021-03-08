GOP Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri won’t seek reelection in 2022

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri says he will not seek reelection. He made the surprise announcement in a video Monday, making him the fifth Republican in the Senate to bow out rather than seek another term in a party searching for direction after President Donald Trump. Blunt, who turned 71 in January, was widely expected to seek a third term in 2022. Before election to the Senate he served seven terms in the U.S. House. He also served two terms as Missouri’s secretary of state from 1985 to 1993. He noted in his announcement that through nearly 12,000 votes in Congress he always sought “to do my best.”