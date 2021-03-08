Hoosiers begin next quest by chasing Big Ten Tourney title

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — No. 7 Maryland has been the Big Ten’s most dominant women’s basketball program since joining the league in 2014. The Terrapins have won either a share or the outright conference’s regular-season crown six times in seven seasons and and four tournament title. But after finishing one game behind Maryland in the league standings this season, No. 9 Indiana hopes to dethrone the defending champs at this week’s Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis.