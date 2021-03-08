Judge ends shooting case against Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A judge in Kentucky has signed an order permanently closing a criminal case against Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend. Kenneth Walker shot a police officer during the deadly raid that killed Taylor last March. Prosecutors dismissed an attempted murder of a police officer charge against Walker in May. But they left open the opportunity to revisit the charge against Walker if new evidence surfaced. Judge Olu Stevens’ order on Monday dismissed the 2020 indictment against Walker with prejudice, meaning it can’t be reconsidered.