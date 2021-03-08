Man accused of threatening Cleaver will remain in prison

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A federal judge says that a southwest Missouri man who threatened U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri will remain in prison. Kenneth Hubert, of Marionville, appeared at a detention hearing Monday in Springfield. He is charged with threatening to harm or kill Cleaver on Jan. 7. He pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors say he called Cleaver’s office in Independence, used a racial slur and mentioned putting a noose around Cleaver’s neck. Cleaver is Black. Prosecutors say Hubert has a history of making threatening calls to other lawmakers or to political organizations. Hubert’s public defender said his client had no criminal history and was willing to be put on house arrest.