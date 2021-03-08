Man arrested after 64 grams of fentanyl were found in Binghamton home

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Authorities say one person was arrested and 64 grams of fentanyl were recovered from a home on Laurel Avenue in Binghamton following the execution of a drug raid on March 5.

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force says it charged 50-year-old Terry L. McNerny Jr. with the following:

Six counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, class B felonies

Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, class D felonies

Criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, a class A misdemeanor

Two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree, class A misdemeanors.

Along with the fentanyl, officers found 24 grams of crack-cocaine, 30 suboxone sublingual strips and three grams of crystal methamphetamine.

Officers also found a shotgun, scales and drug packaging materials.

Police say McNerny Jr. was remanded to the Broome County Sheriff's Office Correctional Facility without bail.