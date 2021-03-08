Mexican president defends record on women’s issues

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador wants to focus attention on the high number of women in his cabinet, and not on his refusal to break with a governorship candidate accused of rape. Monday’s Women’s Day marches focused the spotlight on López Obrador’s contradictions. He’s a progressive who says “the poor come first,” but also a social conservative, who leaves abortion largely to state legislation and says the family is the center of society. The government erected steel anti-riot barricades in front of the National Palace, and activists quickly adorned the structures with flowers and the names of female murder victims.