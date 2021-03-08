Mississippi’s capital city closer to resolving water service

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Running water has been restored to most parts of Mississippi’s capital city. It’s been three weeks since the majority of Jackson homes and businesses lost service during a winter storm that coated parts of the South in snow and ice. Jackson has a population of about 160,000. The entire city remained under a boil-water notice Monday. Crews continued working to restore full pressure to the system. Some neighborhoods in south Jackson that are at higher elevations still had low water pressure Sunday. Drinking water and water for flushing were still being distributed to people in need.