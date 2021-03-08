Oil prices surge after attack on Saudi oil site

BANGKOK (AP) — Oil prices pressed higher Monday after strikes on major oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, shook energy markets. The strikes on Saudi sites have increased in frequency and precision in recent weeks, raising concerns about the country’s air defenses and the expanding capabilities of Iran-backed rebels across the border. Brent crude, the international standard, gained $1.14 to $70.47 a barrel, surpassing $70 for the first time in over a year. Benchmark U.S. crude oil added $1.10 to $67.19 per barrel, up 1.7%. After plunging last year as demand plummeted with the onset of the pandemic, prices have been recovering in the past few months.