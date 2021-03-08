Pennsylvania agrees to settle gas drilling royalties lawsuit

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania has reached a settlement in a lawsuit against natural gas driller Chesapeake Energy Corp. for its handling of royalty payments to property owners. State Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Monday that landowners will get $5.3 million in restitution and improved royalty payments going forward. Oklahoma City-based Chesapeake filed for bankruptcy protection in Texas in June. A company spokesman says it’s pleased to reach the deal. Depending on the type of lease they signed, affected Chesapeake lease holders will receive about $367 or about $700, as well as the ability to decide what sort of agreement they want to have with Chesapeake going forward.